in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

2503 Benton St Available 01/16/20 Historic Victorian 1 bed/1.5 bath duplex near Sloan's Lake in West Denver - Available for a flexible lease!



This Victorian two story Duplex is located in the heart of Old Town Edgewater just 2 blocks west of Sloans Lake. The home has hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom and full bathroom are on the main floor and the 2nd floor has a large landing, nonconforming bedroom, two closets, and half bathroom perfect for an office. The kitchen has a newer gas range and a stainless steel refrigerator. There is a dishwasher and lots of cabinet and storage space as well. The stacking washer and dryer are on the first floor. The exterior of the home has a lovely front porch and Japanese garden landscaping.



There is easy access to Colfax and Sheridan Blvd providing quick routes to lots of great dining and shopping experiences in the West Highlands, Berkley neighborhoods and downtown Denver.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Electric will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



