All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 2503 Benton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, CO
/
2503 Benton St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2503 Benton St

2503 Benton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2503 Benton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2503 Benton St Available 01/16/20 Historic Victorian 1 bed/1.5 bath duplex near Sloan's Lake in West Denver - Available for a flexible lease!

This Victorian two story Duplex is located in the heart of Old Town Edgewater just 2 blocks west of Sloans Lake. The home has hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom and full bathroom are on the main floor and the 2nd floor has a large landing, nonconforming bedroom, two closets, and half bathroom perfect for an office. The kitchen has a newer gas range and a stainless steel refrigerator. There is a dishwasher and lots of cabinet and storage space as well. The stacking washer and dryer are on the first floor. The exterior of the home has a lovely front porch and Japanese garden landscaping.

There is easy access to Colfax and Sheridan Blvd providing quick routes to lots of great dining and shopping experiences in the West Highlands, Berkley neighborhoods and downtown Denver.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Electric will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5448354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Benton St have any available units?
2503 Benton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2503 Benton St have?
Some of 2503 Benton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Benton St currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Benton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Benton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Benton St is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Benton St offer parking?
No, 2503 Benton St does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Benton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Benton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Benton St have a pool?
No, 2503 Benton St does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Benton St have accessible units?
No, 2503 Benton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Benton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Benton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Benton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 Benton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewater 3 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewater Apartments with GaragesEdgewater Apartments with Parking
Edgewater Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College