Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2497 Eaton St

2497 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2497 Eaton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Updated 3BD, 2.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking, and a Wrap Around Balcony - Gorgeous single family home, located at the heart of Edgewater. Recently remodeled, this home offers new flooring, updated kitchen with beautiful turquoise cabinets, and updated bathrooms. Throughout the home you will find built in storage and charming accent pieces. The bedrooms boast large floor plans, natural sunlight and brand new carpet. Schedule a showing today at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*6-9 Month Lease Preferred.

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee that includes water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5337840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Eaton St have any available units?
2497 Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2497 Eaton St have?
Some of 2497 Eaton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Eaton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 Eaton St is pet friendly.
Does 2497 Eaton St offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Eaton St offers parking.
Does 2497 Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2497 Eaton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Eaton St have a pool?
No, 2497 Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 2497 Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2497 Eaton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 Eaton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 Eaton St does not have units with air conditioning.

