2497 Eaton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Updated 3BD, 2.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking, and a Wrap Around Balcony - Gorgeous single family home, located at the heart of Edgewater. Recently remodeled, this home offers new flooring, updated kitchen with beautiful turquoise cabinets, and updated bathrooms. Throughout the home you will find built in storage and charming accent pieces. The bedrooms boast large floor plans, natural sunlight and brand new carpet. Schedule a showing today at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*6-9 Month Lease Preferred.



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $60 monthly fee that includes water, sewer and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5337840)