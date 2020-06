Amenities

Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer. It's located in Edgewater just West of Sloans Lake providing you with great access to Downtown Denver with only a convenient 10min trip to get amongst all the action along with quick access to the Mountains! Call us today for more information on (303) 930-5125



(RLNE5713082)