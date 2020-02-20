All apartments in Edgewater
2105 Jay St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2105 Jay St

2105 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Jay Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful 3 bedroom home near Sloan's Lake - Available for a flexible lease!

To view full listing photos please visit RentMeDenver.com or visit Trulia.com for the listing.

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 Bathroom home is just a half mile west of Sloans Lake. There are hardwood floors, tile, and carpeting.The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and opens onto the dining area. Large windows let it lots of light to the kitchen, dining, and living rooms. The finished basement has a large central area perfect for a family room and two rooms that would be great as office space.

The large front porch is great for lounging in the shade of the mature shade trees. The enclosed sun porch has large windows, a fireplace, and double doors opening onto the fully fenced backyard. Access to the detached 2 car garage is through the backyard.

Being less than a mile from Sloans Lake allows for easy access to lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. There are also plenty of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options nearby. There is easy access to both Colfax and Wadsworth Blvd.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5522508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Jay St have any available units?
2105 Jay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2105 Jay St have?
Some of 2105 Jay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Jay St currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Jay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Jay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Jay St is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Jay St offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Jay St offers parking.
Does 2105 Jay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Jay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Jay St have a pool?
No, 2105 Jay St does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Jay St have accessible units?
No, 2105 Jay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Jay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Jay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Jay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 Jay St has units with air conditioning.

