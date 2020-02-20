2105 Jay St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home near Sloan's Lake - Available for a flexible lease!



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 Bathroom home is just a half mile west of Sloans Lake. There are hardwood floors, tile, and carpeting.The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and opens onto the dining area. Large windows let it lots of light to the kitchen, dining, and living rooms. The finished basement has a large central area perfect for a family room and two rooms that would be great as office space.



The large front porch is great for lounging in the shade of the mature shade trees. The enclosed sun porch has large windows, a fireplace, and double doors opening onto the fully fenced backyard. Access to the detached 2 car garage is through the backyard.



Being less than a mile from Sloans Lake allows for easy access to lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. There are also plenty of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options nearby. There is easy access to both Colfax and Wadsworth Blvd.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



