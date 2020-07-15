Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO with garages

Eaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.

401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
Results within 1 mile of Eaton

1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2
1721 Westward Cir, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1514 sqft
Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.

Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:

719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the

Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and

Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.

Westmoor Acres
4323 W 9th Street Rd Apt 19
4323 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1436 sqft
This updated condo in West Greeley has had some recent updates. It is close to shopping and parks. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a two car garage.

3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closets, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

Maplewood
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3088 sqft
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.

3023 67th Ave Way
3023 67th Avenue Way, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3240 sqft
Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** Custom Wood Features 4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office 2.

3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

Farrs
2629 11th Avenue
2629 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Excellent location: With large yard and A/C. 4 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house . 2.5 blocks from campus. Convenient to grocery store, coffee, restaurants, and other shopping. $1800.00/mo.

6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming

1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.

3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2468 sqft
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio.

Maplewood
1617 13th Street
1617 13th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
Cute upper part of a duplex. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Tenants have front yard and option of renting the garage. W/D hookups

28th St - 35th Ave
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.

3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Eaton, CO

Eaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

