7980 S Kittredge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 story townhouse in Southcreek with 2 car garage! 3 bedrooms plus a loft! Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Fenced yard with large deck for entertaining! Backs to open space! Wood floors throughout the main level and carpet upstairs! Washer and dryer are upstairs and they are included! Hurry this one won't last! Cherry Creek schools. Grandview High, Liberty Middle, Red Hawk Ridge Elementary. Great location close to DTC, Parker, E-470, Arapahoe Crossing, 24 Hour fitness, movies, bowling, eats!