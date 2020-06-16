All apartments in Dove Valley
7980 S Kittredge Way

No Longer Available
Location

7980 South Kittredge Way, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 story townhouse in Southcreek with 2 car garage! 3 bedrooms plus a loft! Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Fenced yard with large deck for entertaining! Backs to open space! Wood floors throughout the main level and carpet upstairs! Washer and dryer are upstairs and they are included! Hurry this one won't last! Cherry Creek schools. Grandview High, Liberty Middle, Red Hawk Ridge Elementary. Great location close to DTC, Parker, E-470, Arapahoe Crossing, 24 Hour fitness, movies, bowling, eats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have any available units?
7980 S Kittredge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 7980 S Kittredge Way have?
Some of 7980 S Kittredge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 S Kittredge Way currently offering any rent specials?
7980 S Kittredge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 S Kittredge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7980 S Kittredge Way is pet friendly.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way offer parking?
Yes, 7980 S Kittredge Way offers parking.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7980 S Kittredge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have a pool?
No, 7980 S Kittredge Way does not have a pool.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have accessible units?
No, 7980 S Kittredge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7980 S Kittredge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7980 S Kittredge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7980 S Kittredge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
