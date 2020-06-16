All apartments in Dove Valley
7860 S. Kalispell Circle

7860 South Kalispell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7860 South Kalispell Circle, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

Well Maintained 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Southcreek! Cherry Creek Schools!! - Well Maintained Townhome in Quiet Southcreek Community in Southern Arapahoe County. Comfortable Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Large Deck for Entertaining and Relaxing. Enter into Open Main Living Area, with Full Countertop Pass Through to Spacious Kitchen Featuring Oversized Pantry. New Paint Throughout and New Laminate Flooring in Living Room. Washer/Dryer Included. One Car Attached Garage. Cherry Creek School District!!

Trash Service Included!

Great Location Right off Parker Road, Minutes to E470 and Arapahoe Road. Neighborhood is bordered on the East by Open Space and Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park! Just down the road from the Broncos Training Camp on Broncos Parkway!!

Available June 2020!! Come Visit this Beautiful Home and Start Your Move Today! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Great Home today before it's too late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
620 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4842915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

