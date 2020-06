Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5 bed 4 bath Beautifully Remodeled Home in Cherry Creek School District.



This recently updated home offers beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, lots of space and storage, large rooms, central heating and air, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are three bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs.



No smoking/vaping in the house, but outside is fine. Rent does not include utilities.