Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

15705 E. Broncos Pl

15705 E Broncos Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15705 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern 3BD, 3.5BA Centennial Townhome with Rooftop Deck and 2-Car Garage - Contemporary living near Cherry Creek State Park, DTC, and Centennial. Half bathroom and attached 2-car garage on ground level, open concept living room and kitchen, bedroom, and full bathroom on the main level, and the third floor holds the master suite and guest room with en suite bathroom. Rooftop deck boasts mountain views and wonderful Colorado sunsets. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*7-9 month lease
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5024944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

