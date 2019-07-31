All apartments in Derby
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:06 PM

7732 Idlewild Street

7732 Idlewild Street · No Longer Available
Location

7732 Idlewild Street, Derby, CO 80022
Dupont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Commerce City will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy living room, and a utility and laundry room. Parking for this property are 2 carports.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the nearby biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Mile Hight Flea Market, 88 Drive in Theatre, King Soopers, Walmart, and Northfeild Shops, many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76, 2-70, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Monaco Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

