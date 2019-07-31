7732 Idlewild Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Commerce City will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy living room, and a utility and laundry room. Parking for this property are 2 carports.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the nearby biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Mile Hight Flea Market, 88 Drive in Theatre, King Soopers, Walmart, and Northfeild Shops, many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76, 2-70, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Monaco Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water.



