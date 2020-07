Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit - Come see this great unit. Hardwood floors in the living room tile floors in the kitchen & bathrooms, slab granite countertops, new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryer hookups, air conditioning. This is a must have unit.



To set an appointment to see the unit or apply for the unit go to www.mcmdenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2658410)