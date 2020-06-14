Apartment List
231 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dakota Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Foothill Green
1 Unit Available
11461 W Berry Ave
11461 West Berry Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
2608 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term. Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
4723 South Vivian Court
4723 South Vivian Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1876 sqft
Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Meadows
1 Unit Available
7168 S. Owens St
7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2133 sqft
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3354 S. Flower Street # 91
3354 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
878 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Lakewood - Welcome to your new home in Jefferson Green Park. This incredible unit has been nicely renovated. The two bedroom townhome is quiet and spacious with faux wood floors, new paint and brand new carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
36 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,288
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Green Mountain
20 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Foothills
15 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Academy Park
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
City Guide for Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge: The town at the foot of the Rockies.

Looking for a place to call home with convenient access to both the mountain resort areas and Southwest Denver? Dakota Ridge boasts suburban streets lined with both single family homes and nice looking apartment complexes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dakota Ridge, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dakota Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

