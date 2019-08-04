All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
4603 S. Simms Court
4603 S. Simms Court

4603 South Simms Court · No Longer Available
Location

4603 South Simms Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

Beautiful & Updated Palisades Park home -Available Today!! - Super sharp 2 story home with 3 beds, two baths and lots of recent updates, including new interior paint, new gleaming hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures.

Open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into warm, inviting family room. Large master w/private bath and walk-in closet, two additional upstairs bedrooms and dedicated laundry area with high end new Washer and Dryer.

Huge kitchen leads to a lovely patio to enjoy. The new shed is additional storage. The cozy yard has patio dining space and private sitting area, plus small manicured lawn ideal for pets or play area for kids.

Extra storage built into elongated one car garage, even more storage available in easily accessible crawl space. Great community with a large common area park, easy access to Hwy 285 and C-470 and less than 10 mins from Southwest Plaza.

Close to everything great-Open Spaces, Morrison, Golden, and minutes to get to the Mountains.

Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!

To schedule a showing, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com.
Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2640769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 S. Simms Court have any available units?
4603 S. Simms Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4603 S. Simms Court have?
Some of 4603 S. Simms Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 S. Simms Court currently offering any rent specials?
4603 S. Simms Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 S. Simms Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 S. Simms Court is pet friendly.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court offer parking?
Yes, 4603 S. Simms Court offers parking.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4603 S. Simms Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court have a pool?
No, 4603 S. Simms Court does not have a pool.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court have accessible units?
No, 4603 S. Simms Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 S. Simms Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4603 S. Simms Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4603 S. Simms Court does not have units with air conditioning.
