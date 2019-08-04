4603 S. Simms Court

Amenities

Beautiful & Updated Palisades Park home -Available Today!! - Super sharp 2 story home with 3 beds, two baths and lots of recent updates, including new interior paint, new gleaming hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures.



Open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into warm, inviting family room. Large master w/private bath and walk-in closet, two additional upstairs bedrooms and dedicated laundry area with high end new Washer and Dryer.



Huge kitchen leads to a lovely patio to enjoy. The new shed is additional storage. The cozy yard has patio dining space and private sitting area, plus small manicured lawn ideal for pets or play area for kids.



Extra storage built into elongated one car garage, even more storage available in easily accessible crawl space. Great community with a large common area park, easy access to Hwy 285 and C-470 and less than 10 mins from Southwest Plaza.



Close to everything great-Open Spaces, Morrison, Golden, and minutes to get to the Mountains.



Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!



