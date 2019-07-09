All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 4376 S Quail St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
4376 S Quail St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

4376 S Quail St

4376 South Quail Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4376 South Quail Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2br Townhome with lake views OPEN HOUSE!!! FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY - COME SEE THIS PROPERTY ON FRIDAY 4-5:30, SATURDAY 12-2 OR SUNDAY 1-2:00 WE ARE OPEN! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!

This beautiful spacious 2BR/2.5BA Townhome has many features including lake and mountain views! An open floor plan welcomes you to custom wood work, vaulted ceilings, a 5 piece master bathroom, spacious rooms and central air to keep you cool on warm Colorado days. This property has a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, with a private patio and a 2 car garage. Spend your weekends cooling off in the community pool.because all of the yard work is included! Call today because this one won't last!

Additional features include a quiet community and appealing landscaping; close to a golf course; bike trails and easy access to downtown.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2, for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, 3 times verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable with deposit and monthly pet rent.

(RLNE4484666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 S Quail St have any available units?
4376 S Quail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4376 S Quail St have?
Some of 4376 S Quail St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 S Quail St currently offering any rent specials?
4376 S Quail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 S Quail St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4376 S Quail St is pet friendly.
Does 4376 S Quail St offer parking?
Yes, 4376 S Quail St offers parking.
Does 4376 S Quail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 S Quail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 S Quail St have a pool?
Yes, 4376 S Quail St has a pool.
Does 4376 S Quail St have accessible units?
No, 4376 S Quail St does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 S Quail St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4376 S Quail St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4376 S Quail St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4376 S Quail St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs