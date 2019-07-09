4376 S Quail St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2br Townhome with lake views OPEN HOUSE!!! FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY - COME SEE THIS PROPERTY ON FRIDAY 4-5:30, SATURDAY 12-2 OR SUNDAY 1-2:00 WE ARE OPEN! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!



This beautiful spacious 2BR/2.5BA Townhome has many features including lake and mountain views! An open floor plan welcomes you to custom wood work, vaulted ceilings, a 5 piece master bathroom, spacious rooms and central air to keep you cool on warm Colorado days. This property has a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, with a private patio and a 2 car garage. Spend your weekends cooling off in the community pool.because all of the yard work is included! Call today because this one won't last!



Additional features include a quiet community and appealing landscaping; close to a golf course; bike trails and easy access to downtown.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2, for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, 3 times verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable with deposit and monthly pet rent.



(RLNE4484666)