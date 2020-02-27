4325 South Xenon Court

Amenities
Available for move in on or before 3/1/2020.
Rent - $1,675
Deposit - $1,675
12-month lease
NO smokers.
Property owner may allow dog pet with an additional deposit of $500. No cats.
This home does not have central air conditioning.
Ranch Style House with attached 1-car garage. All one level (no basement). 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large kitchen with eating space and all appliances. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Large yard with sprinkler system. Fully fenced backyard.
**Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.
**Great central location - close to Hwy 285 and C-470, walk to Bear Creek Lake Park!
Contact us to schedule a showing.