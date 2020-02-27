All apartments in Dakota Ridge
4325 South Xenon Court

4325 South Xenon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4325 South Xenon Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available for move in on or before 3/1/2020.
Rent - $1,675
Deposit - $1,675
12-month lease
NO smokers.
Property owner may allow dog pet with an additional deposit of $500. No cats.
This home does not have central air conditioning.

Ranch Style House with attached 1-car garage. All one level (no basement). 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large kitchen with eating space and all appliances. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Large yard with sprinkler system. Fully fenced backyard.

**Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.

**Great central location - close to Hwy 285 and C-470, walk to Bear Creek Lake Park!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 South Xenon Court have any available units?
4325 South Xenon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4325 South Xenon Court have?
Some of 4325 South Xenon Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 South Xenon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4325 South Xenon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 South Xenon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 South Xenon Court is pet friendly.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4325 South Xenon Court offers parking.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 South Xenon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court have a pool?
No, 4325 South Xenon Court does not have a pool.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court have accessible units?
No, 4325 South Xenon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 South Xenon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 South Xenon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4325 South Xenon Court has units with air conditioning.
