Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2

15800 East 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15800 East 121st Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and well maintained TownHome style condo. No one above or below you! Secluded entry and private patio with grassy area and view of the open space. Open layout with Lots of Light! Nice Kitchen with Included Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Cabinet Lighting, Tile Floor and Raised Counter Overlooking the Cozy Fireplace in Living Room for Entertaining! Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Fan, Large Closet with Private Bath and Double Sinks! 2nd Bed also has it's own Private Bath! Unfinished basement with 9ft ceiling awaits your finishing touches! 1 Car Detached Garage with Built In Shelves also Included! Quick access to E-470 and Denver International Airport. Must see, Set Up your Showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have any available units?
15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have?
Some of 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 currently offering any rent specials?
15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 is pet friendly.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 offer parking?
Yes, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 offers parking.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have a pool?
No, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 does not have a pool.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have accessible units?
No, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2 has units with air conditioning.
