15800 E 121st Ave Unit M2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright and well maintained TownHome style condo. No one above or below you! Secluded entry and private patio with grassy area and view of the open space. Open layout with Lots of Light! Nice Kitchen with Included Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Cabinet Lighting, Tile Floor and Raised Counter Overlooking the Cozy Fireplace in Living Room for Entertaining! Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Fan, Large Closet with Private Bath and Double Sinks! 2nd Bed also has it's own Private Bath! Unfinished basement with 9ft ceiling awaits your finishing touches! 1 Car Detached Garage with Built In Shelves also Included! Quick access to E-470 and Denver International Airport. Must see, Set Up your Showing today!