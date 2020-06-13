Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Columbine West
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayside Meadows
1 Unit Available
7484 West Laurel Ave
7484 West Laurel Avenue, Columbine, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,997
3014 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7484 W. Laurel Ave - Property Id: 274390 This great home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished walkout basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbine Knolls South
1 Unit Available
6692 S Gray Street
6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3966 sqft
6692 S Gray Street Available 06/15/20 Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chatfield Bluffs East
1 Unit Available
6837 W Rockland Place
6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1462 sqft
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westridge
24 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
City Guide for Columbine, CO

"Though broken hearts are left behind / Feel like they'll never mend, / Hold tight to hope, sweet Columbine, / For you shall bloom again!" -- From "We Will Always Remember -- The Columbine Song" by Rachel Lampa

It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbine, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

