101 Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO with balcony
"Though broken hearts are left behind / Feel like they'll never mend, / Hold tight to hope, sweet Columbine, / For you shall bloom again!" -- From "We Will Always Remember -- The Columbine Song" by Rachel Lampa
It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.