/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
350 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4
8317 S Reed St, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
838 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8311 South Upham Way
8311 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/1/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/1/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Columbine
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Grant Ranch
35 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leawood
19 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1046 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Columbine
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
30 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
South Littleton
17 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1190 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
College View
11 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1074 sqft
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
$
Marston
8 Units Available
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1097 sqft
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Bear Valley
20 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.