8422 S Upham Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Check out this wonderfully renovated large 1 bed, 1 bath bath ground level condo with hardwood floors, fireplace, walk in closets, convenient washer/dryer, additional storage and covered, private patio, air conditioning.



The community includes a private pool, tennis courts and nicely maintained common area grounds. Great location with quick access to C470, recreation trails, Chatfield Reservoir, Waterton Canyon, Southwest Plaza Mall, Clement Park, and the list goes on. Easy commute to the mountains or the Tech Center, or simply go for a walk and check out the great views of the foothills.



Owner pays water, sewer, trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Ground Level Unit, Tall Ceilings, A/C