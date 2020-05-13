All apartments in Columbine
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

8422 S Upham Way

8422 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Columbine
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

8422 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Check out this wonderfully renovated large 1 bed, 1 bath bath ground level condo with hardwood floors, fireplace, walk in closets, convenient washer/dryer, additional storage and covered, private patio, air conditioning.

The community includes a private pool, tennis courts and nicely maintained common area grounds. Great location with quick access to C470, recreation trails, Chatfield Reservoir, Waterton Canyon, Southwest Plaza Mall, Clement Park, and the list goes on. Easy commute to the mountains or the Tech Center, or simply go for a walk and check out the great views of the foothills.

Owner pays water, sewer, trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Ground Level Unit, Tall Ceilings, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 S Upham Way have any available units?
8422 S Upham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8422 S Upham Way have?
Some of 8422 S Upham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 S Upham Way currently offering any rent specials?
8422 S Upham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 S Upham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 S Upham Way is pet friendly.
Does 8422 S Upham Way offer parking?
No, 8422 S Upham Way does not offer parking.
Does 8422 S Upham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 S Upham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 S Upham Way have a pool?
Yes, 8422 S Upham Way has a pool.
Does 8422 S Upham Way have accessible units?
No, 8422 S Upham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 S Upham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 S Upham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 S Upham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8422 S Upham Way has units with air conditioning.

