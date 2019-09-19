8378 South Upham Way #B-105 - 1

Amenities
Enjoy this clean spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with private patio, walk n closets, ample storage, master bath, washer and dryer included in rent, and all the amenities you could ever need.
This highly desired location only 10 minutes from Chatfield State Park and Lake is not one to miss!
Please call to set up a viewing or visit www.bw-rentals.com for more information!
720-560-2726
Features:
Air Conditioning
Private Patio
Storage
W/D included
Pool (key card entry only)
Club House
Fire Place
Walk in Closets
Other:
Monthly Flat Utility Charge of $59 to cover:
- Recycling, trash, water, sewer, and parking include for the flat $59 a month
Resident to set up Electric in name on day of move in.
Parking Included - Open parking in lot (ample parking)
Application: $40.00 (all tenants over the age of 18)