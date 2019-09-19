8378 South Upham Way #B-105 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Enjoy this clean spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with private patio, walk n closets, ample storage, master bath, washer and dryer included in rent, and all the amenities you could ever need.



This highly desired location only 10 minutes from Chatfield State Park and Lake is not one to miss!



Please call to set up a viewing or visit www.bw-rentals.com for more information!

720-560-2726



Features:

Air Conditioning

Private Patio

Storage

W/D included

Pool (key card entry only)

Club House

Fire Place

Walk in Closets



Other:

Monthly Flat Utility Charge of $59 to cover:

- Recycling, trash, water, sewer, and parking include for the flat $59 a month



Resident to set up Electric in name on day of move in.



Parking Included - Open parking in lot (ample parking)



Application: $40.00 (all tenants over the age of 18)