Columbine, CO
8375 S Quay Ct
8375 S Quay Ct

8375 South Quay Court · No Longer Available
Columbine
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

8375 South Quay Court, Columbine, CO 80128
Chatfield Bluffs East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 108895

This warm, inviting home, is ready for move-in. This 2-story, family friendly 1,680 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, new LVP Floors on the main level and upstairs bathrooms - Fresh Paint - 10' Ceilings - Gas Fireplace - 2-Car Garage - Central AC - All New Kitchen Appliances - Lots of Trees - Flower Beds - Friendly Neighbors. Low outside maintenance required. Location, location, location! Easy access to C470 providing easy access to anywhere in the Denver metro area. Trails under C470 provide easy foot access into Chatfield State Park. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile. Chatfield East Community Features: Playground, Recreation Area, Sidewalks, Street Lights, and Walking Trails nearby. Pets considered with additional pet deposit and/or pet rent. No large or dangerous dogs.
Property Id 108895

(RLNE4790734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 S Quay Ct have any available units?
8375 S Quay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8375 S Quay Ct have?
Some of 8375 S Quay Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 S Quay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8375 S Quay Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 S Quay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8375 S Quay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8375 S Quay Ct does offer parking.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 S Quay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct have a pool?
No, 8375 S Quay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct have accessible units?
No, 8375 S Quay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8375 S Quay Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8375 S Quay Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8375 S Quay Ct has units with air conditioning.
