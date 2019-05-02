8375 S Quay Ct

Amenities

Newly Updated Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 108895



This warm, inviting home, is ready for move-in. This 2-story, family friendly 1,680 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, new LVP Floors on the main level and upstairs bathrooms - Fresh Paint - 10' Ceilings - Gas Fireplace - 2-Car Garage - Central AC - All New Kitchen Appliances - Lots of Trees - Flower Beds - Friendly Neighbors. Low outside maintenance required. Location, location, location! Easy access to C470 providing easy access to anywhere in the Denver metro area. Trails under C470 provide easy foot access into Chatfield State Park. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile. Chatfield East Community Features: Playground, Recreation Area, Sidewalks, Street Lights, and Walking Trails nearby. Pets considered with additional pet deposit and/or pet rent. No large or dangerous dogs.

