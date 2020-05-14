All apartments in Columbine
8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2

8337 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

8337 South Reed Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit For Rent in Littleton! - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has 838 square feet, new flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, new countertops, new blinds throughout, and new paint throughout. It comes with 1 reserved parking space with extra visitor spaces available. Pets are OK, with a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 that covers up to 2 pets. Trash and sewer are included with rent, there is a flat fee of $70.00 for water and gas and electric is set up independently by tenant.

Rent is $1,350.00
Security Deposit is an additional $1,350.00

Pets OK

Move-in Ready Now!

Please feel free to fill out an online rental application at http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com for more information

(RLNE5686411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have any available units?
8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
Is 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

