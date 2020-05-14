8337 S. Reed St. - Unit 2

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Unit For Rent in Littleton! - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has 838 square feet, new flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, new countertops, new blinds throughout, and new paint throughout. It comes with 1 reserved parking space with extra visitor spaces available. Pets are OK, with a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 that covers up to 2 pets. Trash and sewer are included with rent, there is a flat fee of $70.00 for water and gas and electric is set up independently by tenant.



Rent is $1,350.00

Security Deposit is an additional $1,350.00



Pets OK



Move-in Ready Now!



Please feel free to fill out an online rental application at http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com for more information



(RLNE5686411)