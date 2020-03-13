8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Unit For Rent Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has 838 square feet, newer floors throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in bathroom and a reserved parking space with extra visitor spaces available. Coin operated laundry available in the building.



Trash included in rent. Flat charge of $70.00 for Water & Gas each month.



Unit is getting final touches done to it now and then it will be move in ready by March 9th



Rent is $1,250.00/month

Security Deposit is an additional $1,250.00



Pet are allowed - $350.00 non-refundable pet fee (covers up to 2 pets)



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com



Or to fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com



