Columbine, CO
8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2

8327 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

8327 South Reed Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit For Rent Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has 838 square feet, newer floors throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in bathroom and a reserved parking space with extra visitor spaces available. Coin operated laundry available in the building.

Trash included in rent. Flat charge of $70.00 for Water & Gas each month.

Unit is getting final touches done to it now and then it will be move in ready by March 9th

Rent is $1,250.00/month
Security Deposit is an additional $1,250.00

Pet are allowed - $350.00 non-refundable pet fee (covers up to 2 pets)

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com

Or to fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com

(RLNE3655109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have any available units?
8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have?
Some of 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

