All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4

8317 S Reed St · (833) 736-8276 ext. 701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8317 S Reed St, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building. 1 reserved parking space and laundry in the building. Water, trash, sewer, and gas are all included with rent! Tenant is responsible for electric utility.

Move in Ready Now!

Pets are OK
$350.00 non-refundable pet fee covers up to 2 pets

Rent is $1,380/month
Security Deposit is an additional $1,380.00

(RLNE5039160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have any available units?
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have?
Some of 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity