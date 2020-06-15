8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building. 1 reserved parking space and laundry in the building. Water, trash, sewer, and gas are all included with rent! Tenant is responsible for electric utility.



Move in Ready Now!



Pets are OK

$350.00 non-refundable pet fee covers up to 2 pets



Rent is $1,380/month

Security Deposit is an additional $1,380.00



