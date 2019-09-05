7403 South Vance Street

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Columbine West will welcome you with 1,694 square feet of living space!



The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a wine cooler. Other great features of this home include new carpet in master bedroom, hardwood throughout upstairs, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, smoke alarms, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, the large deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and West Laurel Park. Also nearby are Anytime Fitness, Orange Julius, Walgreens, King Soopers, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S Wadsworth and C-470.



Nearby schools include Dutch Creek Elementary School, Kan Caryl Middle School, and Columbia High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



