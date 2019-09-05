All apartments in Columbine
Last updated September 5 2019

7403 South Vance Street

7403 South Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

7403 South Vance Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Columbine West will welcome you with 1,694 square feet of living space!

The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a wine cooler. Other great features of this home include new carpet in master bedroom, hardwood throughout upstairs, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, smoke alarms, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, the large deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and West Laurel Park. Also nearby are Anytime Fitness, Orange Julius, Walgreens, King Soopers, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S Wadsworth and C-470.

Nearby schools include Dutch Creek Elementary School, Kan Caryl Middle School, and Columbia High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 South Vance Street have any available units?
7403 South Vance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7403 South Vance Street have?
Some of 7403 South Vance Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 South Vance Street currently offering any rent specials?
7403 South Vance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 South Vance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 South Vance Street is pet friendly.
Does 7403 South Vance Street offer parking?
Yes, 7403 South Vance Street offers parking.
Does 7403 South Vance Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 South Vance Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 South Vance Street have a pool?
No, 7403 South Vance Street does not have a pool.
Does 7403 South Vance Street have accessible units?
No, 7403 South Vance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 South Vance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 South Vance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 South Vance Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7403 South Vance Street has units with air conditioning.
