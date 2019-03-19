All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 7113 W Roxbury Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
7113 W Roxbury Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7113 W Roxbury Plaza

7113 West Roxbury Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7113 West Roxbury Place, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available on 5/6/19 this 4 bedroom house is now showing. Paste this link in your browser to see a full video of the house: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxNFScLcLRU Follow the link to set up a showing: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery Walking in this great split level home with stairs leading up to the top level and another set of stairs leading to the lower level. The home has been freshly painted and has all new windows before the last tenants! The top level has a large living area, dining area, kitchen, full bath, and 3 bedrooms one being the master with a 3/4 bath. Down on the lower level is a laundry area with washer/dryer, 1/2 bath, large living area with wood burning fireplace and a 4th bedroom. Off the dining room upstairs is a great 2 tier deck and a huge backyard. There is also a 2 car garage. Small dogs considered with deposit. Good credit, income roughly 3 times the rent, no evictions or felonies in the last 5 years. Section 8 not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have any available units?
7113 W Roxbury Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have?
Some of 7113 W Roxbury Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 W Roxbury Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
7113 W Roxbury Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 W Roxbury Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza offers parking.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have a pool?
No, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have accessible units?
No, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7113 W Roxbury Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 7113 W Roxbury Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine Apartments with BalconiesColumbine Apartments with Parking
Columbine Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Columbine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs