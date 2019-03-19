7113 W Roxbury Plaza

Amenities

Available on 5/6/19 this 4 bedroom house is now showing. Paste this link in your browser to see a full video of the house: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxNFScLcLRU Follow the link to set up a showing: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery Walking in this great split level home with stairs leading up to the top level and another set of stairs leading to the lower level. The home has been freshly painted and has all new windows before the last tenants! The top level has a large living area, dining area, kitchen, full bath, and 3 bedrooms one being the master with a 3/4 bath. Down on the lower level is a laundry area with washer/dryer, 1/2 bath, large living area with wood burning fireplace and a 4th bedroom. Off the dining room upstairs is a great 2 tier deck and a huge backyard. There is also a 2 car garage. Small dogs considered with deposit. Good credit, income roughly 3 times the rent, no evictions or felonies in the last 5 years. Section 8 not accepted.