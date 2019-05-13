Amenities
6897 W. Rockland Pl. Available 07/03/19 Updated 2 bed 2 bath Ranch Home - Charming and newly updated ranch style home available now! This well-kept home has so many great features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, new granite and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms. There is an office or flex space that can be used as a bedroom as well. Its light, bright and has a spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A perfect location with mountain views and a park across the street, this home is conveniently located minutes from Chatfield State Park and has easy access to C-470.
We require:
550 minimum credit score
No smoking
Background check
Credit check
References and income verification
Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.
Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.
No Cats Allowed
