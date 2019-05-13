All apartments in Columbine
Last updated May 13 2019

6897 W. Rockland Pl.

6897 West Rockland Place · No Longer Available
Location

6897 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO 80128
Chatfield Bluffs East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
6897 W. Rockland Pl. Available 07/03/19 Updated 2 bed 2 bath Ranch Home - Charming and newly updated ranch style home available now! This well-kept home has so many great features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, new granite and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms. There is an office or flex space that can be used as a bedroom as well. Its light, bright and has a spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A perfect location with mountain views and a park across the street, this home is conveniently located minutes from Chatfield State Park and has easy access to C-470.

We require:

550 minimum credit score

No smoking

Background check

Credit check

References and income verification

Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.

Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4848244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have any available units?
6897 W. Rockland Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have?
Some of 6897 W. Rockland Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6897 W. Rockland Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6897 W. Rockland Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6897 W. Rockland Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. offer parking?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have a pool?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6897 W. Rockland Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6897 W. Rockland Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
