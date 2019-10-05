All apartments in Columbine
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6852 S Webster Way

6852 South Webster Way · No Longer Available
Location

6852 South Webster Way, Columbine, CO 80123
Columbine West

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home In Tree Filled Littleton - This gorgeous roomy home is available for lease October 1st. Enjoy the expansive back yard and 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. New Paint and Carpet.

The Kitchen is a chefs dream with lost of cabinets and room to cook. The house has plenty of square footage for your family to relax in and it is well maintained clean and feels like home.

Littleton has great schools and you are still close to the city if you need to commute for work. Perfect family Neighborhood

With 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms you will fall in love with this 2600 Square foot gem.

I can get you approved today with 3x the rent in whole house income
No Evictions or Current convictions

call or text Tom (916) 846-2845 For showing times or Apply now @ www.realatlas.com
Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com

This one wont last. It is a dream home.

(RLNE4972824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 S Webster Way have any available units?
6852 S Webster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
Is 6852 S Webster Way currently offering any rent specials?
6852 S Webster Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 S Webster Way pet-friendly?
No, 6852 S Webster Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 6852 S Webster Way offer parking?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not offer parking.
Does 6852 S Webster Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 S Webster Way have a pool?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not have a pool.
Does 6852 S Webster Way have accessible units?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 S Webster Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6852 S Webster Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6852 S Webster Way does not have units with air conditioning.
