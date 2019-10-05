6852 S Webster Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home In Tree Filled Littleton - This gorgeous roomy home is available for lease October 1st. Enjoy the expansive back yard and 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. New Paint and Carpet.



The Kitchen is a chefs dream with lost of cabinets and room to cook. The house has plenty of square footage for your family to relax in and it is well maintained clean and feels like home.



Littleton has great schools and you are still close to the city if you need to commute for work. Perfect family Neighborhood



With 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms you will fall in love with this 2600 Square foot gem.



I can get you approved today with 3x the rent in whole house income

No Evictions or Current convictions



call or text Tom (916) 846-2845 For showing times or Apply now @ www.realatlas.com

Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com



This one wont last. It is a dream home.



