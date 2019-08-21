All apartments in Columbine
Columbine, CO
6825 S Webster St Unit H
6825 S Webster St Unit H

6825 South Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

6825 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Terrace at Columbine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate two-story, Dual Master Suite, 2.5 bath townhouse with an extra deep 2 car attached garage featuring a balcony with mountain views and newer carpet! It has AC!! Coveted layout with everything you need. Large kitchen, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, dining area with attached balcony, and washer and dryer. Two upstairs bedrooms each have a private bathroom. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Park both cars in the garage and still have room for storage. Miles of walking and biking trails close by. Easy Access to C470. Small pets only. Water, Trash and Sewer included. Call Sarah to see it! 720-924-8984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have any available units?
6825 S Webster St Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have?
Some of 6825 S Webster St Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 S Webster St Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
6825 S Webster St Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 S Webster St Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 S Webster St Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 6825 S Webster St Unit H offers parking.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 S Webster St Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have a pool?
No, 6825 S Webster St Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have accessible units?
No, 6825 S Webster St Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 S Webster St Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 S Webster St Unit H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6825 S Webster St Unit H has units with air conditioning.
