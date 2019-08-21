6825 S Webster St Unit H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate two-story, Dual Master Suite, 2.5 bath townhouse with an extra deep 2 car attached garage featuring a balcony with mountain views and newer carpet! It has AC!! Coveted layout with everything you need. Large kitchen, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, dining area with attached balcony, and washer and dryer. Two upstairs bedrooms each have a private bathroom. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Park both cars in the garage and still have room for storage. Miles of walking and biking trails close by. Easy Access to C470. Small pets only. Water, Trash and Sewer included. Call Sarah to see it! 720-924-8984