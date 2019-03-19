6276 West Monticello Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18-month lease.



Nice two level home, 1 bedroom and a full bath on the upper level with 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the lower, garden level. Hardwood floors on upper level, carpet in basement. 1 car garage. Large yard with sprinkler system (tenant responsible for yard care and mowing), Nice deck! Pets acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for each additional pet. No smokers.



*Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Contact us to schedule a showing.