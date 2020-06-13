/
accessible apartments
38 Accessible Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2425 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
$
Vista Grande
40 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Rustic Hills
22 Units Available
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
606 Placid Rd
606 Placid Road, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2160 sqft
Nice 5 bedroom home with finished basement and detached garage available now! - This is a nice 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms,finished basement, large living room area both upstairs and downstairs also a fenced yard area with a nice size
Briargate
1 Unit Available
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available July1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for
1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.
Village Seven
1 Unit Available
2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1
2780 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1003 sqft
Move on up to the east side of Colorado Springs. This home includes 2 beds, 1.5 bath, washer and dryer, and covered parking. Convenient to Palmer Park, shopping, dining, and Peterson AFB. Pets on owner approval.
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# D
3399 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3389 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# C
3389 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
6220 Sandside View - 1
6220 Sandside View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1486 sqft
Coming Available July 1. Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse in a Gated Community located within Stetson Hills Area. Open kitchen, dinning and living room plan with wood floors.
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3349 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B
3349 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
7564 Stetson Highlands Drive
7564 Stetson Highlands Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2238 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Stetson Hills! 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet, laundry room on upper floor with front-loading washer and dryer included! Central AC; nicely painted interior.
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
5861 Maroon Way
5861 Maroon Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Updated 4 BR/2 BA home with 2 car garage and a fully fenced back yard. Conveniently located just off the Powers corridor -- easy access to Peterson AFB, USAFA, schools and shopping. Bedrooms in the first floor, basement, and master on the second.
Results within 10 miles of Cimarron Hills
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Garden Ranch
8 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1204 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
