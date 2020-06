Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups. We allow dogs, No cats are permitted.