Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

6649 Rio Bravo Grove

6649 Rio Bravo Grove · (719) 377-2387
Location

6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6649 Rio Bravo Grove · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement. It's conveniently located in Constitution Hills just seconds away from all the Springs best shopping, dining and entertainment. Just minutes away from Shriever and Peterson AFB's, and an easy commute to USAFA and Ft. Carson. Home HAS CENTRAL A/C and W/D hookups. Main level features a cute kitchen with an eat-in counter that opens up to a spacious living room with large windows and a beautiful gas fireplace and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms each with their own private bath/shower. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space! There is NOT a garage, but there is 1 assigned covered parking spot. This home is NOT HUD Approved. This a a NON-SMOKING home. NO MMJ growing, smoking or cultivating allowed on premises. Small pet subject to approval/additional deposit and $10/mo HOA PET FEE ***roy@thespringsteam.com for showing information.

(RLNE3952313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have any available units?
6649 Rio Bravo Grove has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have?
Some of 6649 Rio Bravo Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 Rio Bravo Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6649 Rio Bravo Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 Rio Bravo Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove is pet friendly.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove does offer parking.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have a pool?
No, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove does not have a pool.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have accessible units?
No, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 6649 Rio Bravo Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6649 Rio Bravo Grove has units with air conditioning.
