Cimarron Hills, CO
6565 Lonsdale Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

6565 Lonsdale Drive

6565 Lonsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6565 Lonsdale Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO 80915
Cimarron Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In Closets; Three Skylights (Living Room and Master Bedroom); Freshly Painted Through-Out; Tile Flooring In Kitchen And All Bathrooms; Kitchen Pantry; Entry Closet; And Custom Landscaping. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level. 4th Bedroom, Bath, And Family Room In Basement. Ready To Move Into!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have any available units?
6565 Lonsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cimarron Hills, CO.
What amenities does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have?
Some of 6565 Lonsdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Lonsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Lonsdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Lonsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6565 Lonsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cimarron Hills.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Lonsdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 Lonsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6565 Lonsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6565 Lonsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 Lonsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 Lonsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6565 Lonsdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
