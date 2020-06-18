6565 Lonsdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In Closets; Three Skylights (Living Room and Master Bedroom); Freshly Painted Through-Out; Tile Flooring In Kitchen And All Bathrooms; Kitchen Pantry; Entry Closet; And Custom Landscaping. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level. 4th Bedroom, Bath, And Family Room In Basement. Ready To Move Into!