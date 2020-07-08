3671 Reindeer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS AND WELL CARED FOR HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. Located just couple miles away from entertainment & shopping on the Powers Corridor and Peterson AFB. Falcon D49 School District. This BEAUTIFUL 2173 sq.f. home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. First floor features Front Room that can be used as office or sitting area; Updated Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND and dining area; Family Room with GAS FIREPLACE. All 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and oversized loft with MOUNTAIN VIEWS are located on the second floor. LARGE MASTER SUITE boasts 5 piece bathroom and WALK IN CLOSET. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Come see this beautiful home for yourself. ~WASHER & DRYER ~ BLINDS ~ VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD ~ BRAND NEW AC.