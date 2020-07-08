3671 Reindeer Circle

Amenities
SPACIOUS AND WELL CARED FOR HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. Located just couple miles away from entertainment & shopping on the Powers Corridor and Peterson AFB. Falcon D49 School District. This BEAUTIFUL 2173 sq.f. home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. First floor features Front Room that can be used as office or sitting area; Updated Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND and dining area; Family Room with GAS FIREPLACE. All 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and oversized loft with MOUNTAIN VIEWS are located on the second floor. LARGE MASTER SUITE boasts 5 piece bathroom and WALK IN CLOSET. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Come see this beautiful home for yourself. ~WASHER & DRYER ~ BLINDS ~ VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD ~ BRAND NEW AC.