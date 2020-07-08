All apartments in Cimarron Hills
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

3671 Reindeer Circle

3671 Reindeer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3671 Reindeer Circle, Cimarron Hills, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS AND WELL CARED FOR HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. Located just couple miles away from entertainment & shopping on the Powers Corridor and Peterson AFB. Falcon D49 School District. This BEAUTIFUL 2173 sq.f. home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. First floor features Front Room that can be used as office or sitting area; Updated Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND and dining area; Family Room with GAS FIREPLACE. All 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and oversized loft with MOUNTAIN VIEWS are located on the second floor. LARGE MASTER SUITE boasts 5 piece bathroom and WALK IN CLOSET. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Come see this beautiful home for yourself. ~WASHER & DRYER ~ BLINDS ~ VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD ~ BRAND NEW AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have any available units?
3671 Reindeer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cimarron Hills, CO.
What amenities does 3671 Reindeer Circle have?
Some of 3671 Reindeer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Reindeer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Reindeer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 Reindeer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3671 Reindeer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cimarron Hills.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3671 Reindeer Circle offers parking.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3671 Reindeer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have a pool?
No, 3671 Reindeer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have accessible units?
No, 3671 Reindeer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3671 Reindeer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3671 Reindeer Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3671 Reindeer Circle has units with air conditioning.
