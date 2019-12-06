All apartments in Cherry Hills Village
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

2451 S University Blvd B7

2451 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2451 South University Boulevard, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Two Bedroom by DU - Property Id: 145146

at el ier

noun

a workshop or studio, especially one used by an artist or designer

Live life inspired at Atelier at University Park.

Only a few can be one of the first to call Atelier home. Atelier is a new development nestled in the premier DU Neighborhood. Conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown, 10 minutes from the Denver Tech Center and only 3.5 miles to the exclusive Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Public Transportation and access to DIA is close at hand with the University Light Rail Station minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145146p
Property Id 145146

(RLNE5364233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have any available units?
2451 S University Blvd B7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hills Village, CO.
What amenities does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have?
Some of 2451 S University Blvd B7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 S University Blvd B7 currently offering any rent specials?
2451 S University Blvd B7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 S University Blvd B7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd B7 is pet friendly.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 offer parking?
No, 2451 S University Blvd B7 does not offer parking.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd B7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have a pool?
No, 2451 S University Blvd B7 does not have a pool.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have accessible units?
No, 2451 S University Blvd B7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd B7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 S University Blvd B7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 S University Blvd B7 does not have units with air conditioning.

