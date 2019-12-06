2451 S University Blvd B7

Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom by DU - Property Id: 145146
at el ier
noun
a workshop or studio, especially one used by an artist or designer
Live life inspired at Atelier at University Park.
Only a few can be one of the first to call Atelier home. Atelier is a new development nestled in the premier DU Neighborhood. Conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown, 10 minutes from the Denver Tech Center and only 3.5 miles to the exclusive Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Public Transportation and access to DIA is close at hand with the University Light Rail Station minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145146p
Property Id 145146
(RLNE5364233)