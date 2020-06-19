9190 E Arbor Cir #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool

Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC. This condo has been freshly painted, new tile, new fixtures, new hardware, new stainless steel appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, washer and dryer in unit, with brand new carpet and new two inch wood blinds throughout. Each bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. Perfect for roommates or guests. The large family room has a huge window with courtyard view. The master bedroom has sliding doors to a private balcony. The balcony overlooks the community pool, courtyard, and waterfall with small pond. This non-smoking community offers exercise/fitness center and clubhouse for hosting special events. Only a few steps to the light rail, RTD, a variety of restaurants and convenient shopping in the DTC. Wonderful paved biking/walking trails lead to parks and trail system. Cherry Creek Schools! Heritage Elementary, Campus Middle, Cherry Creek High School.



Security deposit is same as rent. Water, sewer, and trash is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. No pets.



New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel)