Cherry Creek, CO
9190 E Arbor Cir #D
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

9190 E Arbor Cir #D

9190 East Arbor Circle · (720) 500-6473
Cherry Creek
Location

9190 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC. This condo has been freshly painted, new tile, new fixtures, new hardware, new stainless steel appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, washer and dryer in unit, with brand new carpet and new two inch wood blinds throughout. Each bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. Perfect for roommates or guests. The large family room has a huge window with courtyard view. The master bedroom has sliding doors to a private balcony. The balcony overlooks the community pool, courtyard, and waterfall with small pond. This non-smoking community offers exercise/fitness center and clubhouse for hosting special events. Only a few steps to the light rail, RTD, a variety of restaurants and convenient shopping in the DTC. Wonderful paved biking/walking trails lead to parks and trail system. Cherry Creek Schools! Heritage Elementary, Campus Middle, Cherry Creek High School.

Security deposit is same as rent. Water, sewer, and trash is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. No pets.

New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have any available units?
9190 E Arbor Cir #D has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have?
Some of 9190 E Arbor Cir #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9190 E Arbor Cir #D currently offering any rent specials?
9190 E Arbor Cir #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9190 E Arbor Cir #D pet-friendly?
No, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D offer parking?
No, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D does not offer parking.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have a pool?
Yes, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D has a pool.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have accessible units?
No, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D does not have accessible units.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9190 E Arbor Cir #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 9190 E Arbor Cir #D does not have units with air conditioning.
