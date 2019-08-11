6025 S Kingston Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Life in Cherry Creek Vista! - Dont miss this chance to live in the Cherry Creek Vista! Enjoy the fantastic features of this neighborhood, right by Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Cherry Creek High School! With this spacious, tri-level basement, beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, this property sure will steal your heart. With all of that natural light on all levels, you can go through the house with a main level flowing through its open floor plan, with an eat in kitchen that will overlook the large family room and its own fireplace! With three bedrooms upstairs, with its own master suite, and 2 additional bedrooms off the family room and basement, this house offers plenty of space for whatever you need! the large, finished space in the basement could be anything youd like. Just half a block further down Orchard, you can relax by the pool, play at any of the 4 parks, or hit the tennis courts. This home is ready for you, give us a call!



(RLNE4941665)