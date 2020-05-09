All apartments in Cherry Creek
Find more places like 10243 E Peakview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
10243 E Peakview Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:36 AM

10243 E Peakview Ave

10243 East Peakview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10243 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Come check out this top of the line condo in the heart of the DTC. Top floor unit with both bedrooms that do not share a wall with neighbors. Hardwood floors throughout, large closets, working wood fireplace, large balcony, and don't forget the vaulted ceilings! Granite countertops and great appliances with a kitchen that opens nicely to the main living area. This is an end unit with 2 reserved parking spots and access to the pool is included and just steps away. Convenient to restaurants, light rail, I-25, parks and trails.

Washer/dryer included. Water,sewer and trash paid for by the owner. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and extras. 1 small dog allowed with pet fee/rent. No cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck with Views, Master Suite, large closets, Fireplace, Granite Countertops, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have any available units?
10243 E Peakview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 10243 E Peakview Ave have?
Some of 10243 E Peakview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10243 E Peakview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10243 E Peakview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10243 E Peakview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10243 E Peakview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10243 E Peakview Ave offers parking.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10243 E Peakview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10243 E Peakview Ave has a pool.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have accessible units?
No, 10243 E Peakview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10243 E Peakview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10243 E Peakview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10243 E Peakview Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Creek Apartments with BalconyCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cherry Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs