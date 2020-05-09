10243 E Peakview Ave

Amenities
Come check out this top of the line condo in the heart of the DTC. Top floor unit with both bedrooms that do not share a wall with neighbors. Hardwood floors throughout, large closets, working wood fireplace, large balcony, and don't forget the vaulted ceilings! Granite countertops and great appliances with a kitchen that opens nicely to the main living area. This is an end unit with 2 reserved parking spots and access to the pool is included and just steps away. Convenient to restaurants, light rail, I-25, parks and trails.
Washer/dryer included. Water,sewer and trash paid for by the owner. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and extras. 1 small dog allowed with pet fee/rent. No cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
