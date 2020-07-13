Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool pool table garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar courtyard internet access lobby online portal

AMLI at Inverness is perfectly situated in a dynamic neighborhood where work, eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all within blocks. Our Denver Tech Center apartments are located in Denver's prestigious master planned community of Inverness near the intersection of E. Dry Creek Rd. and Inverness Blvd. Our Greenwood Village apartment rentals are a short drive away via I-25, Highway 470 or a ride on The Light Rail. * Residents of our luxury Inverness apartments enjoy amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool with sun lounge; fully equipped strength and cardio center; resident lounge with media center and billiards; cyber cafe; and reserved underground parking. Residents of our Denver Tech Center apartments Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. * AMLI's Greenwood Village apartment rentals offer 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators; kitchen pantries; ceiling fans; wood-style flooring; nine-foot ceilings; floor to ceiling windows with expansive views; full-size washers and dryers; and spacious closets. Some of our select luxury Inverness apartments feature granite kitchen countertops and backsplashes, home offices with built-in computer desks and bookshelves, built-in entertainment niches, and large patios and balconies with extra storage rooms. We also offer loft floor plans with 18-foot living room ceilings.