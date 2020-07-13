All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

AMLI at Inverness

10200 E Dry Creek Rd · (872) 213-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO 80112
Inverness

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3205 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 3-3105 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 2-2110 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1105 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 8-8401 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 6-6208 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,682

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI at Inverness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
lobby
online portal
AMLI at Inverness is perfectly situated in a dynamic neighborhood where work, eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all within blocks. Our Denver Tech Center apartments are located in Denver's prestigious master planned community of Inverness near the intersection of E. Dry Creek Rd. and Inverness Blvd. Our Greenwood Village apartment rentals are a short drive away via I-25, Highway 470 or a ride on The Light Rail. * Residents of our luxury Inverness apartments enjoy amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool with sun lounge; fully equipped strength and cardio center; resident lounge with media center and billiards; cyber cafe; and reserved underground parking. Residents of our Denver Tech Center apartments Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. * AMLI's Greenwood Village apartment rentals offer 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators; kitchen pantries; ceiling fans; wood-style flooring; nine-foot ceilings; floor to ceiling windows with expansive views; full-size washers and dryers; and spacious closets. Some of our select luxury Inverness apartments feature granite kitchen countertops and backsplashes, home offices with built-in computer desks and bookshelves, built-in entertainment niches, and large patios and balconies with extra storage rooms. We also offer loft floor plans with 18-foot living room ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: $25/month; Unreserved garage spots: $35/month; Reserved lot: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI at Inverness have any available units?
AMLI at Inverness has 21 units available starting at $1,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI at Inverness have?
Some of AMLI at Inverness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI at Inverness currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI at Inverness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI at Inverness pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness is pet friendly.
Does AMLI at Inverness offer parking?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness offers parking.
Does AMLI at Inverness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI at Inverness have a pool?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness has a pool.
Does AMLI at Inverness have accessible units?
No, AMLI at Inverness does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI at Inverness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness has units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI at Inverness have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI at Inverness has units with air conditioning.

