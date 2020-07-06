8445 Brambleridge Drive

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Castle Pines will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!



The spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, a finished basement, a crawl space, and a security system that is available. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, or porch! Enjoy the retractable awning on the deck. Within walking distance is Daniel's Park. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options.



Travel is also easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Timber Trail Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Rock Canyon High School.



Pets are allowed upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.



