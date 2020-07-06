All apartments in Castle Pines
Find more places like 8445 Brambleridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Pines, CO
/
8445 Brambleridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8445 Brambleridge Drive

8445 Brambleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Pines
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8445 Brambleridge Drive, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Castle Pines will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!

The spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, a finished basement, a crawl space, and a security system that is available. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, or porch! Enjoy the retractable awning on the deck. Within walking distance is Daniel's Park. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options.

Travel is also easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Timber Trail Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Rock Canyon High School.

Pets are allowed upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have any available units?
8445 Brambleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have?
Some of 8445 Brambleridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 Brambleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8445 Brambleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 Brambleridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8445 Brambleridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8445 Brambleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 Brambleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8445 Brambleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8445 Brambleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8445 Brambleridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8445 Brambleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8445 Brambleridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Pines 1 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 Bedrooms
Castle Pines Apartments with BalconyCastle Pines Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Castle Pines Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, CO
Woodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs