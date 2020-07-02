8281 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 2 story home has been tastefully updated and is in pristine condition. Total of 3872 sq ft of which 3534 is finished including lower level. Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, totally updated kitchen with Quartz countertops, custom cabinets and high end Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the large nook and cozy family room with fireplace and built in cabinets\shelves. Formal office with built-ins, laundry room including washer\dryer and half bathroom complete the main level. Upstairs there are a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the 5 piece remodeled master.



Lower level is has 1138 sq ft of which 800 plus is finished including the large rec area with wet bar and wine ref, 3\4 bathroom and the 4th bedroom. Additional features include Brazilian cherry floors, custom wood work in the family room, a\c, 3 car garage and numerous other upgrades.



Owner is ok with up to 3 pets; can either be neutered cats or small, less than 25 lbs, dogs or comboniation.



Great location right off of Monarch, easy access to 1-25 and RTD light rail. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!