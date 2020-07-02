All apartments in Castle Pines
8281 Briar Ridge Drive

Location

8281 Briar Ridge Drive, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 story home has been tastefully updated and is in pristine condition. Total of 3872 sq ft of which 3534 is finished including lower level. Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, totally updated kitchen with Quartz countertops, custom cabinets and high end Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the large nook and cozy family room with fireplace and built in cabinets\shelves. Formal office with built-ins, laundry room including washer\dryer and half bathroom complete the main level. Upstairs there are a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the 5 piece remodeled master.

Lower level is has 1138 sq ft of which 800 plus is finished including the large rec area with wet bar and wine ref, 3\4 bathroom and the 4th bedroom. Additional features include Brazilian cherry floors, custom wood work in the family room, a\c, 3 car garage and numerous other upgrades.

Owner is ok with up to 3 pets; can either be neutered cats or small, less than 25 lbs, dogs or comboniation.

Great location right off of Monarch, easy access to 1-25 and RTD light rail. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have any available units?
8281 Briar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8281 Briar Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8281 Briar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8281 Briar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8281 Briar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8281 Briar Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8281 Briar Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

