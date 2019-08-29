All apartments in Castle Pines Village
Home
/
Castle Pines Village, CO
/
848 Good Hope Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

848 Good Hope Drive

848 Good Hope Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

848 Good Hope Drive, Castle Pines Village, CO 80108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 09/05/19 This cozy family home is located in prestigious Castle Pines Village! Enter into the two story foyer w/ wood floor and grand staircase * Formal living room w/ large windows neighboring the formal dining room * Large family/great room with a cozy fireplace with open concept to kitchen for spacious entertaining and living spaces * Two tier island, slab granite, 4 burner gas range, Electrolux double oven, stainless steel appliances *Eating space surrounded by windows opens to rear deck to dining outdoors *Study w built-in bookshelves *Main floor laundry w sink and window *Upper level expansive master suite has double doors, five piece master bath with walk in closet, jetted tub shower w bench seat *3 additional bedrooms in upper level, 2 sharing a jack 'n jill bathroom, 3rd bedroom has en suite bathroom and walk-in closet * Lower level rec room w wet bar, billiards, family room ~ very open space providing a wide range of options * Large lower level bedroom * In-home gym/flex space with mirrors * Ample storage plus unfinished space. The Castle Pines Village community has 3 pools, Tennis courts, Adult rec. center, and beautiful walking paths. Multiple golf course in and around the village. 24 hour manned gated security! Douglas county top rated schools. Shown by appointment only.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/848-good-hope-dr-castle-rock-co-80108-usa/92617562-8c5f-456d-83ee-9bdc281ebd3f

(RLNE5098965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Good Hope Drive have any available units?
848 Good Hope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines Village, CO.
What amenities does 848 Good Hope Drive have?
Some of 848 Good Hope Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Good Hope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
848 Good Hope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Good Hope Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 Good Hope Drive is pet friendly.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 848 Good Hope Drive offers parking.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Good Hope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 848 Good Hope Drive has a pool.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive have accessible units?
No, 848 Good Hope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 Good Hope Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Good Hope Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 848 Good Hope Drive has units with air conditioning.
