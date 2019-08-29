848 Good Hope Drive

Amenities

Available 09/05/19 This cozy family home is located in prestigious Castle Pines Village! Enter into the two story foyer w/ wood floor and grand staircase * Formal living room w/ large windows neighboring the formal dining room * Large family/great room with a cozy fireplace with open concept to kitchen for spacious entertaining and living spaces * Two tier island, slab granite, 4 burner gas range, Electrolux double oven, stainless steel appliances *Eating space surrounded by windows opens to rear deck to dining outdoors *Study w built-in bookshelves *Main floor laundry w sink and window *Upper level expansive master suite has double doors, five piece master bath with walk in closet, jetted tub shower w bench seat *3 additional bedrooms in upper level, 2 sharing a jack 'n jill bathroom, 3rd bedroom has en suite bathroom and walk-in closet * Lower level rec room w wet bar, billiards, family room ~ very open space providing a wide range of options * Large lower level bedroom * In-home gym/flex space with mirrors * Ample storage plus unfinished space. The Castle Pines Village community has 3 pools, Tennis courts, Adult rec. center, and beautiful walking paths. Multiple golf course in and around the village. 24 hour manned gated security! Douglas county top rated schools. Shown by appointment only.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/848-good-hope-dr-castle-rock-co-80108-usa/92617562-8c5f-456d-83ee-9bdc281ebd3f



(RLNE5098965)