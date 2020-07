Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely home is surrounded by beautiful mature trees providing peace and tranquility! It is mountain living but only 15 minutes from the heart of Colorado Springs! There are no neighbors behind the home and the home sits off the main road with spectacular mountain views! The exterior of the home features beautiful wood siding and a covered patio area. When you walk inside this home, you will see a peaceful sunroom and gorgeous log interior. In the living room you will find a cozy wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen features nice wood cabinets and white appliances. This adorable home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home also comes with a detached garage that has a cozy room above it which would be a great space for a separate office or a studio! The house comes fully furnished and appliances are included. This home won’t last long so come see it today!



