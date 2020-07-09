2063 Tabor Street

Amenities

Newer 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Berthoud. Large living room with plenty of natural light just off of the entry. Hardwood floors in the eating area, which walks out to the large fenced back yard. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliance package, granite counters and an island. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, spacious closet, double vanity sinks, beautiful tile inlay and granite counters. Laundry room is upstairs, next to all the bedrooms for convenience! Full unfinished basement for storage. Gorgeous home! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com