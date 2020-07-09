All apartments in Berthoud
Find more places like 2063 Tabor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berthoud, CO
/
2063 Tabor Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:32 PM

2063 Tabor Street

2063 Tabor Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berthoud
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2063 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO 80513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Newer 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Berthoud. Large living room with plenty of natural light just off of the entry. Hardwood floors in the eating area, which walks out to the large fenced back yard. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliance package, granite counters and an island. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, spacious closet, double vanity sinks, beautiful tile inlay and granite counters. Laundry room is upstairs, next to all the bedrooms for convenience! Full unfinished basement for storage. Gorgeous home! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Tabor Street have any available units?
2063 Tabor Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2063 Tabor Street have?
Some of 2063 Tabor Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Tabor Street currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Tabor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Tabor Street pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Tabor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berthoud.
Does 2063 Tabor Street offer parking?
No, 2063 Tabor Street does not offer parking.
Does 2063 Tabor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Tabor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Tabor Street have a pool?
No, 2063 Tabor Street does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Tabor Street have accessible units?
No, 2063 Tabor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Tabor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Tabor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Tabor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2063 Tabor Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2063 Tabor Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Berthoud Apartments with GaragesBerthoud Apartments with Gyms
Berthoud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerthoud Apartments with Parking
Berthoud Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Greeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEdgewater, COColumbine, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity