All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 5353 Quitman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
5353 Quitman Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:49 PM

5353 Quitman Street

5353 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5353 Quitman Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://renter.rently.com/properties/902936?source=marketing

Beautifully remodeled home near Regis University and the Denver Highlands! Complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite kitchen counter tops, newer hardwood throughout the main floor living area and kitchen, newer light fixtures, as well as updated paint on the exterior and interior of the home. Fenced yard! You will also enjoy a large family room in the basement, great for entertaining

Pets - Yes
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Parking - 1 Car Garage

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com or call (303) 768-8255 prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Quitman Street have any available units?
5353 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5353 Quitman Street have?
Some of 5353 Quitman Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5353 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 5353 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 5353 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 5353 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Quitman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 5353 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 5353 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 5353 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Quitman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5353 Quitman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5353 Quitman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College