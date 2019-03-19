All apartments in Berkley
5312 Lowell Blvd

5312 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Lowell Boulevard, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Roomy House ~ TONS OF OLD-WORLD CHARM with Original Woodwork throughout ~ Fireplace and Built-ins in LR, Stained Glass Windows, Original Hutch in DR, 9' Ceilings, Wood Floors ~ Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen ~ 2 Bedrooms upstairs, one has its own Bathroom attached ~ Jetted Tub in Hall Bath ~ LOWER LEVEL COMPLETELY REMODELED and is Light and Bright with Garden-level Windows ~ plus Huge Family Room, One Bedroom, an Extra Office, Large 3/4 Bathroom and a Big Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer.

Huge Fenced Yard, Patio, Fire-Pit ~ Double Lot, 12,500 square-feet ~ Oversized 2-1/2 Car Garage (Gas Heater, Built-in Work Bench) ~ extra Shed ~ PETS: One well-behaved adult pet allowed (dogs under 50 pounds) with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit).

GREAT LOCATION in Berkley ~ just steps away from Regis University ~ Easy Access to I-70 and I-76, the Highlands, and more ~ 15 minutes to Downtown Denver.

REQUIREMENTS: Good Credit (630+), 3 times the rent in Gross Income, plus Good Rental References.

AVAILABLE: March 1
LOCATION: 5312 Lowell Blvd, Denver
RENT: $2295
DEPOSIT: $2295
LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
