Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

.

Beautiful Roomy House ~ TONS OF OLD-WORLD CHARM with Original Woodwork throughout ~ Fireplace and Built-ins in LR, Stained Glass Windows, Original Hutch in DR, 9' Ceilings, Wood Floors ~ Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen ~ 2 Bedrooms upstairs, one has its own Bathroom attached ~ Jetted Tub in Hall Bath ~ LOWER LEVEL COMPLETELY REMODELED and is Light and Bright with Garden-level Windows ~ plus Huge Family Room, One Bedroom, an Extra Office, Large 3/4 Bathroom and a Big Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer.



Huge Fenced Yard, Patio, Fire-Pit ~ Double Lot, 12,500 square-feet ~ Oversized 2-1/2 Car Garage (Gas Heater, Built-in Work Bench) ~ extra Shed ~ PETS: One well-behaved adult pet allowed (dogs under 50 pounds) with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit).



GREAT LOCATION in Berkley ~ just steps away from Regis University ~ Easy Access to I-70 and I-76, the Highlands, and more ~ 15 minutes to Downtown Denver.



REQUIREMENTS: Good Credit (630+), 3 times the rent in Gross Income, plus Good Rental References.



AVAILABLE: March 1

LOCATION: 5312 Lowell Blvd, Denver

RENT: $2295

DEPOSIT: $2295

LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com