Berkley, CO
5291 Wyandot St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:18 AM

5291 Wyandot St

5291 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

5291 Wyandot Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit, located 1 mile away from Regis University, walking distance to Zuni Park overlooking Downtown Denver, and convenient access to I25 and I70! Both bedrooms on the upper floor feature large closet space. Comfortable living room with faux wood laminate floor leading into the spacious kitchen with eating area. Backyard features huge private area perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. Short drive to Downtown Denver. For inquiries Call/Text: 407.505.8662 or email: CarlaSanchezM1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5291 Wyandot St have any available units?
5291 Wyandot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5291 Wyandot St have?
Some of 5291 Wyandot St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5291 Wyandot St currently offering any rent specials?
5291 Wyandot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5291 Wyandot St pet-friendly?
No, 5291 Wyandot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 5291 Wyandot St offer parking?
Yes, 5291 Wyandot St offers parking.
Does 5291 Wyandot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5291 Wyandot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5291 Wyandot St have a pool?
No, 5291 Wyandot St does not have a pool.
Does 5291 Wyandot St have accessible units?
No, 5291 Wyandot St does not have accessible units.
Does 5291 Wyandot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5291 Wyandot St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5291 Wyandot St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5291 Wyandot St has units with air conditioning.
