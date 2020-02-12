5291 Wyandot St

Amenities

Newly renovated 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit, located 1 mile away from Regis University, walking distance to Zuni Park overlooking Downtown Denver, and convenient access to I25 and I70! Both bedrooms on the upper floor feature large closet space. Comfortable living room with faux wood laminate floor leading into the spacious kitchen with eating area. Backyard features huge private area perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. Short drive to Downtown Denver. For inquiries Call/Text: 407.505.8662 or email: CarlaSanchezM1@gmail.com