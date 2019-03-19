All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 5285 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
5285 Perry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5285 Perry Street

5285 North Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5285 North Perry Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5285 Perry Street Available 05/01/19 Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to Regis University - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been nicely upgraded with a big kitchen that includes granite counter tops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has new fixtures and tile. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all three bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Large shed in back yard for additional storage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Walking distance to Regis University and 15 minutes from downtown. Available May 1st. 1 year and 2 year leases available.

(RLNE4579717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5285 Perry Street have any available units?
5285 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5285 Perry Street have?
Some of 5285 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5285 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5285 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5285 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 5285 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 5285 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 5285 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 5285 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5285 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5285 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 5285 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5285 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 5285 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5285 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5285 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5285 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5285 Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College