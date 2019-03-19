Amenities

5285 Perry Street Available 05/01/19 Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to Regis University - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been nicely upgraded with a big kitchen that includes granite counter tops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has new fixtures and tile. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all three bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Large shed in back yard for additional storage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Walking distance to Regis University and 15 minutes from downtown. Available May 1st. 1 year and 2 year leases available.



