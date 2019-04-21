Amenities

5255 Raleigh St Available 06/01/19 Beautiful ranch in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. This is the perfect home for your family! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located at Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. This house also features a front and backyard for enjoying sunny days! You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.



Quick access to I-70, I-25, airport and close to Regis University and I-70 and much more



The house will be ready for a new tenant by June 1st.



*Rent is $2325 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2250 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minumum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays all utilities. (Water, Gas, Electricity, Stormwater etc.)

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 4575.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score of adults.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



